BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a crash that left one driver dead in southwest Bakersfield Wednesday evening.

Bakersfield police said officers responded to a vehicle collision in the 6400 block of Wilson Road on Oct. 25. The crash was reported around 5:13 p.m.

Police say one of the drivers involved was suffering from major injuries and later died on scene. The identity will be released at a later date by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information on this crash is urged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.