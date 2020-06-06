BPD investigating break-in at Habitat for Humanity Golden Empire job site

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a break-in at a job site for Habitat for Humanity Golden Empire.

The owners said the thieves broke the fence of one of their construction job sites and stole thousands of dollars worth of building material that was going to be used for a new Habitat home. This comes days after the office and the Restore opened back up. They were closed due to the coronavirus.

The coronavirus had stopped construction on homes for local families and now that building materials have been stolen, any progress made got pushed back even further.

The Decuirs were set to move into the Habitat home.

“Everything was still in process, but it’s just slowed down a little bit, it’s just taken a little different direction,” said home recipient Raven Decuir.

Chief Executive Officer of Habitat for Humanity Cassie Fernandez says she is excited for the completion of the home.

“Although thieves stole our stuff and our construction is delayed with COVID, we will build this home, we will close, Raven will become a homeowner and so we are just so excited to bring the community together to make that happen,” said Fernandez.

If you would like to donate to Habitat for Humanity Golden Empire or learn more, you can visit their website.