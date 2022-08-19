BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people regarding a car theft that happened on Aug. 9, according to the department.

The victim’s car was allegedly stolen on Kelvin Grove and found unoccupied in Oildale the next day, according to the department.

One of the persons is a man in his 30s to 40s, with short brown hair, a mustache, goatee and stands at 5 feet and 6 inches, according to BPD. During the incident, he was wearing a white polo shirt with horizontal stripes and red shorts.

The other person is a woman in her 30s to 40s, with blonde hair, according to the department. During the incident, she was wearing a white t-shirt with blue and red print, white tennis shoes and blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.