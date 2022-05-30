BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the Amtrak Station on Monday, officials said.

At approximately 12:18 p.m., BPD responded to the Amtrak Station regarding a Shotspotter activation. While officers were on their way to the scene, BPD’s Communication Center received reports of a shooting that had occurred at the same location.

When officers arrived, they determined a shooting had occurred and learned a possible victim had been transported to a hospital by private means. The victim arrived at the hospital a short time later, suffering from gunshot wounds. He remains in critical condition at this time, according to BPD.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.