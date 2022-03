BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is a heavy police presence near the DMV in Downtown Bakersfield.

Bakersfield Police officers got a call from a shooting victim located at 2011 Union ave. who said they were shot at Golden State and F street. Police located the scene at Golden State and F street at 5:26 p.m.

Avoid the area if possible.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.