BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that struck a vehicle, a residence and almost struck a woman Sunday evening, according to officers.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3600 block of Ashe Road around 7:25 p.m., where they saw a woman who was shot at while inside her car, the release says.

The woman was not struck or injured but her vehicle and a nearby residence were struck by the gunfire, officials say.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been publicly identified.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.