BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating human bones that were found on Chester Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

According to the BPD, officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Chester Avenue around 5:43 p.m. for human bones being found and upon arrival, officers confirmed it was human bones found.

The investigation is still ongoing. According to the police department, there are no signs yet of the cause and if there was any trauma or if it was natural.