BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who allegedly caused, “great bodily injury of a dependent developmentally disabled adult.”

The incident happened on March 14 on Ming Avenue, according to BPD.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 30s who is 6 feet and 220 pounds with brown eyes and black curly hair.

On the day of the incident, he was wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, a black sweater with a white logo, a black shirt, blue jeans and black converse style shoes, according to the police department.

The vehicle the man was occupying is described as an early 2000s Chevrolet Silverado that is missing the tailgate with a gray primer on the rear driver’s side quarter panel with an aftermarket grill, no bed liner and damage to the driver’s side door handle.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Paul Madriz at

661-326-3555 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.