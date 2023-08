BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the report of shots fired in southwest Bakersfield Wednesday evening.

The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. near Stine and Pacheco roads.

BPD officials told 17 News that police received a report of a shooting, but said there was no victim at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.