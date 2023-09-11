BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating after two bodies were found in the canal near Truxtun Avenue Monday morning.

According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the 7700 block of Truxtun Avenue around 7:28 a.m. for a report of a deceased subject in the canal.

Upon the officer’s arrival, two bodies were found in the canal. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team assisted with the recovery.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will release the identities of the deceased subjects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.