BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft.

Officials said the stolen vehicle has since been recovered, but they are searching for two suspects seen driving said vehicle in January.

One of the suspects is described as a Hispanic woman in her 20s with long, dark hair wearing a cap with a Champion logo on it. She also has a large tattoo covering the front of her neck.

The second suspect is described as a man in his 20s with medium length hair, a mustache and a thin beard.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Detective L. Rodriguez at (661) 679-0130 or BPD at (661) 327-7111.