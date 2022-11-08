BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over the past few years, there has been a rise in catalytic converter thefts across the United States. But now it appears that there is a another expensive semi-truck part that has caught the attention of thieves in Kern County: common powertrain controller (CPC) modules.

The CPC module is considered the brain of the rig. It controls vital engine and powertrain functions, making a truck without a CPC inoperable, according to fleet equipment magazine. Thieves have taken notice of the current global shortage of CPC’s and have begun to source them from local truckers and selling them on the black market, said BPD.

Thieves can remove the module within minutes and often cause damage to windows, dashboard and wire harness while trying to remove it. Currently, there are not enough CPC’s chips on the general market and replacement modules are on backorder, according to fleet equipment magazine.

Consequently, thieves have began to source them from local trucks. CPC’s sold in the black market can range anywhere from $4,000 to $8,000. The original price of a new module runs truckers $1,400 – $1,600. The device can be re-programmed and can be used in other trucks, the magazine said.

In response, the Bakersfield Police Department has recommended truckers follow these anti-theft tips:

Park in an illuminated area and position your truck in the view of surveillance cameras.

Park in parking lots with security personnel. If traveling, plan ahead to locate safe areas to park.

Install an alarm system on your vehicle.

When exiting your vehicle, roll up all windows, lock the doors, and ensure your keys are in you possession.

Enable password protection for the CPC. Contact the vehicle manufacture for more information.

Remain vigilant and report suspicious persons to law enforcement.

If your CPC is stolen, report the theft to Daimler Truck North America which will prevent thieves from re-programing the device. You can reach them at 1-800-385-4357.

Anyone with information regarding theft of CPC’s are urged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.