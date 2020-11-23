BPD identifies suspect wanted in October hit-and-run that injured woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has identified a suspect in connection with an injury hit-and-run in October.

Related Content Video shows car slamming into woman outside Bakersfield market, passengers walking away from scene

The department is asking for the public’s help in finding 18-year-old Trevion Pitts. He is believed to have been involved in a hit-and run on Oct. 7 in the 1500 block of E. California Avenue that resulted in a woman suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

After the collision, BPD said Pitts brandished a firearm at multiple witnesses and made threats while witnesses attempted to aid the victim.

He is described as being Black, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 130 pounds. Police say he may be armed and should not be contacted. Anyone with information on his location is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.