BPD identifies suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

The Bakersfield Police Department has identified a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in December.

The department said the vehicle is a late 1990s or early 2000s white Chevy Suburban or GMC Yukon, with possible front end damage. On Dec. 3, BPD responded to a collision in the 300 block of Chester Ave. When officers arrived, they learned that a man on his bike was hit by a passing vehicle.

The man sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The department initially said it was unclear if the vehicle had stopped after the accident but since then have referred to the accident as a hit-and-run.

Anyone with information about the vehicle’s location is urged to call 661-327-7111.