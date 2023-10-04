BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The weather was perfect for an evening with the Bakersfield Police Department at their National Night Out event.

The community event was held at Yokuts Park on Tuesday. Families who attended the event had the chance to meet the officers who serve the community.

More than 30 community vendors were also on hand to provide free food, resources and more. Among them were members of the BPD’s cadet program.

“I think that this event is very important because the kids, they get to see if they want to be a police, firefighter, paramedic or things like that,” said Maylen Solorcano, a cadet.

Kids also had a chance to meet the K-9 unit, SWAT Team and Bomb Squad, as well as check out the equipment these squads use when they’re called to emergencies.