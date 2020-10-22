BPD hosting drive-thru Hal”LAW”een event on Oct. 30

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is hosting a drive-thru Hal”LAW”een event on Oct. 30 at Beach Park. The free event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Goody bags will be given to the first 2,000 kids, age 17 and under. Kids are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and must be properly buckled up inside their vehicles. Drivers are asked to enter the park at the 21st Street entrance.

Beach Park is located at 3400 21st St.

For more information, contact the BPD Community Relations Unit at (661) 326-3053, or by email at BPDCommunity@bakersfieldpd.us.