BPD hosting community bingo game for National Night Out

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department announced they’re hosting a virtual community bingo game for National Night Out on Tuesday.

You can submit at least 10 photos that correspond with the blocks on the game card, along with your name and city zone in which you reside. The Bakersfield city zones are: North, Central, South, Hill, Metro and Valley. To find out which city zone you live in, click here.

View the flyer below for the neighborhood bingo card:

Courtesy: Bakersfield Police Department

Participants will be entered in a raffle for a chance to win a prize basket full of home security items. Photos submitted to the department will not be shared publicly without written consent. Winners “will be drawn and prizes will be delivered that day,” said BPD in a news release.

Submissions must be e-mailed to BPDcommunity@bakersfieldpd.us by 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

National Night out is an annual event meant for community building and showing how officers and deputies do the work to keep residents safe.