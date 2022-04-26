BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint somewhere in the city Tuesday night.

The checkpoint will run from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Checkpoints are placed based on collision and DUI arrest statistics, according to BPD.

BPD officials said DUI checkpoints are proven to reduce the amount of DUI-induced accidents and deaths by up to 20 percent when done routinely. BPD said impaired drivers caught during the checkpoint can expect a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes and other expenses that could exceed $10,000.

Funding for the checkpoint comes from California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.