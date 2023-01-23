BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Team Hometown Heroes and the Bakersfield Police Department will hold an educational speech event that aims to remind local youth of how important they are to the Bakersfield community.

Team hometown heroes will work with the BPD to promote a healthy relationship between elementary school children and the local police through an informative school assembly. The assembly will feature presentations from the BPD and an interactive portion for students to get to know police officers on a one on one basis, the release said.

The event will take place on Friday, Jan. 27 from 9:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Highland Elementary School cafeteria located at 2900 Barnett Street in Bakersfield.