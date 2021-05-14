BPD holding virtual workshop Tuesday on how community can safely record officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and the Bakersfield Community Policing Organization are partnering to hold a virtual workshop on Tuesday about how the community can safely record police officers.

The workshop will be held via Zoom from 6:30-8 p.m. The department said staff will talk with community members about how they can safely record officers, what the law says about recording and how both community members and officers should approach such situations.

Anyone interested in participating in the workshop can register here.

