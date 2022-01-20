BPD holding virtual community workshop regarding 5-year plan with State Justice Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is inviting the community to join a virtual workshop detailing the agreement made by BPD and the State Department of Justice.

Next Thursday at 6:30 p.m. you can join representatives from BPD and the independent monitor for a panel discussion about the agreement, and how the monitoring process will work.

The department signed a five-year plan — overseen by a court and an independent monitor — to keep an eye on BPD to ensure the revision and review of practices, policies and procedures, and ensure accountability for supervisors regarding inaccuracies when reporting incidents of excessive use of force.

In August 2021, the Justice Department announced BPD had resolved allegations related to unjust policing on communities of color, which triggered a probe into BPD’s operations back in 2016.