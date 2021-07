BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is conducting a DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint tonight.

The checkpoint will take place between 6 p.m. tonight and 1 a.m. on Wednesday in an undisclosed location in Bakersfield. Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment and whether drivers have proper licensing.

Penalties from drunk driving arrests can include jail time, fines, court fees and DUI classes that could cost more than $10,000.