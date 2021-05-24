BPD holding David J. Nelson End of Watch workout at Garces High next month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is welcoming the public to participate in the 6th Annual David J. Nelson End of Watch workout at Garces High School.

The event is scheduled 8 a.m. June 27 with all proceeds going to the David Nelson Memorial Scholarship Fund. Police are asking for a minimum $20 donation to participate and receive a T-shirt and a breakfast burrito the day of the event. 

Nelson died in the line of duty in 2015 when he crashed while chasing a vehicle at high speeds on city streets. The other vehicle’s driver, Julian Hernandez, was convicted of second-degree murder and is serving 29 years to life in prison.

