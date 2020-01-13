BPD giving away free auto theft prevention devices this weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BPD Bakersfield Police Department logo bpd

BPD – Bakersfield Police Department

The Bakersfield Police Department is giving away free auto theft prevention devices to qualified residents this weekend. 

The giveaway of a device known as “The Club” will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walmart located at 2601 Fashion Pl. When placed on a vehicle’s steering wheel, it will help decrease the likelihood of it being stolen. 

A limited number of the device will be provided free of charge to Honda Accords and Civics, Acura Integras, Chevy Silverado 1500s and GMC Sierras that came out between 1995 and 2005.

All recipients must live in the Bakersfield area as well as be able to provide a picture I.D. and vehicle registration.

For more information, call 661-326-3067.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News