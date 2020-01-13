BPD giving away free auto theft prevention devices this weekend

The Bakersfield Police Department is giving away free auto theft prevention devices to qualified residents this weekend.

The giveaway of a device known as “The Club” will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walmart located at 2601 Fashion Pl. When placed on a vehicle’s steering wheel, it will help decrease the likelihood of it being stolen.

A limited number of the device will be provided free of charge to Honda Accords and Civics, Acura Integras, Chevy Silverado 1500s and GMC Sierras that came out between 1995 and 2005.

All recipients must live in the Bakersfield area as well as be able to provide a picture I.D. and vehicle registration.

For more information, call 661-326-3067.