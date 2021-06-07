BPD gives information on warning signs, prevention tips for Elder Abuse Prevention Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — June is Elder Abuse Prevention Month and the Bakersfield Police Department is taking the opportunity to inform the public about the warning signs and provide information about how to get help.
BPD says elder abuse includes any act that constitutes taking advantage of an elderly person for personal gain or not providing proper care that they need.
Warning Signs:
- Poor hygiene
- Uncombed/matted hair, foul-smelling or other signs of not bathing for an extended period of time
- Bruises, scratches, welts, burns, blisters, lacerations
- Untreated medical conditions
- Weight loss
- Withdrawn or depressed
- Angry outbursts
- Confused or easily frightened
- Secretive
- The disappearance of important papers (checkbooks or legal documents)
- Unusual activity in bank account(s)
- Lack of personal grooming items or clothing
- Loss of ATM or credit cards, or leaves cards with someone not authorized to oversee their finances or purchases
- Unpaid bills
- The appearance of a stranger who begins a close relationship and offers to manage the elder’s finances or assets
Prevention
- Research facilities and do background checks if possible. Learn more at www.bbb.org or www.medicare.gov
- Ask to see the facility’s license and the latest inspection report
- Get your financial and legal affairs in order (estate planning, wills, trusts, powers of attorney, advanced health care directives, etc.)
- Stay in touch with friends and family
- If you are unhappy with the care you are receiving, speak up
If you know of someone who you suspect is being victimized, report it by calling the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or 911 if a life is in immediate danger. You can also call Kern County Aging and Adult Services at 661-868-1006 or visit their website.