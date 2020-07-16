BPD gets nearly $100K state grant to fight alcohol-related crime

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has been awarded a $99,661 grant from the state Alcoholic Beverage Control department to battle alcohol-related crime.

The grant is one of 50 awarded in the state to local law enforcement agencies through ABC’s Alcohol Policing Partnership Program. The grant program aims to put bad operators out of business, keep alcohol away from minors and bring penalties such as fines, suspensions or revocations against businesses that violate the law.

The Bakersfield Police Department said its Vice Unit will use the money to reduce the number of alcohol sales to minors and obviously intoxicated patrons as well as reduce illegal solicitations of alcohol and other criminal activities, such as the sale and possession of illegal drugs.