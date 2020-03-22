BPD finds person with plastic shotgun in Walmart store

The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a report of an active shooter at a Walmart on Sunday.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a report of an active shooter at a Walmart store on Sunday morning.

The department said at around 11 a.m., it received a report of an active shooter at the Walmart located at 2601 Fashion Plaza. When officers arrived, they found a person with a plastic shotgun.

The department has not yet confirmed whether this individual was arrested.

Walmart customers were escorted outside the store while officers searched the building.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.