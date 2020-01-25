BPD: Efforts continue to reduce street racing in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – An effort to reduce illegal street racing in Bakersfield continued Friday night.

Officers from the Bakersfield Police Department conducted an enforcement operation throughout Bakersfield to disrupt street racing activity.

BPD says the operation took place from 8 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday. As a result, 12 traffic stops were conducted issuing 11 citations. Additionally, a vehicle was also impounded for expired registration.

This is an on-going effort by Bakersfield Police to reduce street racing, locally. Street racing enforcement operations are planned to continue in the next several weeks.