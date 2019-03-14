BPD: DUI checkpoints on St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Local News

by: Lia Yoakum

Posted: / Updated:
5pm aircheck2019-03-13 CABAKOF1ENC001_2.mpg_18.14.37.00_1552539254602.png.jpg

Bakersfield Police will be looking for drunk drivers over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

A DUI checkpoint will be conducted starting on March 16 at 6 p.m. until Sun. 2 a.m.

Officers will set up somewhere within city limits, checking for anyone driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

Plus, additional units will also be out on St. Patrick’s Day from 4 p.m. until midnight.

According to data from the California Highway Patrol, one person was killed during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday weekend and 48 were injured in DUI crashes.

Checkpoints are announced ahead of time because studies show it can reduce the number of reckless drivers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FIFA – Copa America 2019

 
71
15
22
58
DÍAS
HORAS
MINUTOS
SEGUNDOS