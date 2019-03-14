BPD: DUI checkpoints on St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Bakersfield Police will be looking for drunk drivers over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

A DUI checkpoint will be conducted starting on March 16 at 6 p.m. until Sun. 2 a.m.

Officers will set up somewhere within city limits, checking for anyone driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

Plus, additional units will also be out on St. Patrick’s Day from 4 p.m. until midnight.

According to data from the California Highway Patrol, one person was killed during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday weekend and 48 were injured in DUI crashes.

Checkpoints are announced ahead of time because studies show it can reduce the number of reckless drivers.