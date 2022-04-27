BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department held a DUI checkpoint Tuesday night, which resulted in several citations and car seizures, according to the department.

The checkpoint ran from 6 p.m. until 1 a.m. Wednesday morning and officers screened nearly 1,000 vehicles in the seven hours, the department said.

Officers detained one driver to further evaluate their sobriety, but in the end, no one was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Officers, however, issued several citations and vehicle seizures.

BPD cited seven for driving while unlicensed and five for driving with a suspended license. They also seized 12 cars, 11 of which were impounded. One was released to a licensed driver, officials said.

The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit provided the funding for the checkpoint through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, which is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

If you suspect a driver to be under the influence, BPD encourages you to call 911 to keep roadways safe.