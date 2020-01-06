UPDATE: BPD officer injured in Oildale crash

UPDATE: The Bakersfield Police Department said an officer suffered minor to moderate injuries in the accident and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The department said he was driving northbound on Airport Drive when a truck ran a red light and hit the vehicle. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation

ORIGINAL STORY: A Bakersfield Police Department cruiser was involved in a crash in Oildale this morning.

The California Highway Patrol said the collision happened just after 11:30 a.m. at Airport Drive and State Road, causing a backup of traffic in the area. A person sustained minor injuries in the crash, but it has not been confirmed whether it was an officer.

The department said another party was involved in the collision but no additional details were immediately available.

We will update this article once we have more information.