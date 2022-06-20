BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A marked Bakersfield Police Department vehicle was struck on California Avenue at Stockdale Highway, responding to an emergency call with lights and sirens on June 17 at around 7:38 p.m., according to a BPD spokesperson.

Police say, as the officer entered the intersection, they slowed down and was struck by another vehicle. The officer received minor injury and refused medical aid, one passenger of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital for a complaint of pain.

The collision is under investigation by the Major Collision Investigation Team, according to police. No charges have been sought, alcohol and drugs are not factors.