BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield Police Department patrol vehicle was involved in a vehicle collision with another on Thursday in East Bakersfield, according to a release.

BPD said the patrol cruiser, which was occupied by two officers, was traveling eastbound in the 300 block of East California Avenue when a Toyota Camry made a right turn eastbound from the south curb of California Avenue. The Camry collided with the BPD cruiser causing both vehicles to go over the raised center median.

The crash was reported just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

Both officers were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The two police officers were released later, the release said.

The driver of the Toyota did not suffer any injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the collision site, BPD said.

Officials said alcohol, drug impairment, or speed were not factors in the collision.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.