BPD cracking down on distracted drivers in recognition of Distracted Driving Awareness Week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In recognition of Distracted Driving Awareness Week this week, the Bakersfield Police Department will be stepping up patrols looking for distracted drivers.

In support of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s U Drive U Text U Pay” enforcement campaign, the department is joining other law enforcement agencies across the state in increase enforcement of distracted driving laws from Oct. 8-12.

BPD said the increased patrols will focus on drivers who break the state’s hands-free cellphone law.