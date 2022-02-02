BPD could one day have a chief hired from outside its ranks if voters approve proposed city charter revision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Possible changes are ahead in the way Bakersfield selects its police chiefs.

The Bakersfield City Council heard a presentation from City Manager Christian Clegg at the Wednesday afternoon session of its regularly scheduled meeting on the possibility of adding an amendment to the city charter that – if approved by voters – would allow the city to recruit and hire a police chief from outside Bakersfield.

Currently, according to the city charter – the set of by-laws, established in 1914, that some have likened to a municipal constitution – the police chief must be selected from the upper ranks of the Bakersfield Police Department.

But the state Department of Justice, in a section of its civil rights settlement with BPD, says the city must prepare a proposed charter amendment for the November 2022 general election asking voters to allow the city to hire future police chiefs from agencies other than BPD. New chiefs could still be hired from within the ranks of the BPD, but the city charter change could also potentially bring about nationwide searches.

Clegg said the City Council might want to consider charter amendment language that proposes choosing city fire chiefs the same way it chooses police chiefs, either by lumping the two leadership positions into the same ballot question and by posing them separately to voters with two ballot items.

The Council could also ask voters to consider a broad range of city charter amendments promoting a number of “efficiencies or clarifications,” Clegg said. But the Council would have to decide if it wanted to first undertake a “full charter review” or a “targeted review” addressing selected topics like hiring procedures and protocols for miscellaneous city employees, legislative procedures and assorted procurement practices.

The Council was generally amenable to a targeted approach, perhaps with the assistance of a consulting firm, but Clegg’s presentation was only for informational purposes and no consequential vote was taken. The Council will likely not move forward on city charter issues until March 2.

The Council would have to move promptly, however, developing ballot language no later than July in order to appear on the November ballot.

Another factor is expense. Placing the city charter question pertaining to the police chief on the November ballot would cost the city about $100,000. Posing the same question about the fire chief to voters would add language and therefore expense, whether the fire chief is rolled together with the police chief or considered with a separate ballot question.