BPD continuing to investigate shooting involving business owner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are continuing to investigate an incident in which a business owner chased suspected burglars and shot and injured one of them.

The investigation has not yet been submitted to the District Attorney’s office so a decision has not been made on whether to charge the business owner, DA’s spokesman Joseph Kinzel said Thursday.

“When BPD concludes its investigation, if they feel charges are warranted, they will submit it to us and we’ll review the evidence and make a charging decision,” he said.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning after the business owner reported seeing a vehicle on his video surveillance that he recognized from a previous burglary.

The vehicle fled with the business owner in pursuit, police said.

A short chase occurred between the two vehicles on the bike path west of Mohawk Street. Police said both vehicles drove down into the river bed and one vehicle hit the other, which ended up in the water.

After the vehicle was in the water, the business owner fired a shot, striking one of the individuals he was chasing, police said. The wounded person was taken to Kern Medical with a gunshot wound to his stomach.