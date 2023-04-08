BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is considering improving its response times and staff shortages in its emergency dispatch center.

According to BPD Chief Greg Terry, response times to the highest priority calls improved slightly to an average of six minutes and 52 seconds in 2022. However, response times in north and south Bakersfield increased because of expansions that increase drive time for officers.

Chief Terry said the goal is to respond to all priority one calls in less than seven minutes albeit with staff shortages being one of the biggest hurdles as the dispatch center has 12 to 13 vacancies.

Hence, the city and county are discussing a major and expensive upgrade to the 911 communications system.

“It can be difficult to transmit inside particular types of buildings, things that have a hardened infrastructure, hospitals, and large campuses and different types of businesses and even some homes in our city, ” BPD Chief Greg Terry told 17 News.

“All of those things impact our ability to deliver service and to get services and help where it’s needed the most, even for our officers. Our radio systems across the county have not been upgraded in many, many years. And so this is a very foundational public safety need that is being worked on now,” Chief Terry said.