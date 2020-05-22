BPD conducting motorcycle safety enforcement operations during the next four months

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Motorcyclists are the among the most vulnerable in traffic collisions and that is why the Bakersfield Police Department will conduct motorcycle safety enforcement operations during the next four months.

Motorcyclists are normally harder to see, which often leads to making right-of-way violations that ultimately can result in a collision, police said. BPD received a grant to fund the program by the California Office of Traffic Safety in the hopes to deter motorcyclists from committing these violations.

The department encourages motorcyclists to ride safely and to always wear protective gear.