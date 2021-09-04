BPD conducting DUI/driver’s license checkpoint tonight

Bakersfield police say they’ll be conducting a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint tonight until 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location.

Police say officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment. Officers will also be checking drivers for proper licensing while delaying motorists only momentarily.

DUI Checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests which affords the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence. Locations are chosen with safety considerations for the officers and the public. Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, and other expenses that could exceed

$10,000.

Funding for this checkpoint is provided to the Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit from a grant

received through the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety

Administration. The public is encouraged to help keep roadways safe by calling 911 if they see a

suspected impaired driver.