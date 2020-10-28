BPD Community Collaborative to hold listening sessions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The BPD Community Collaborative is asking for community feedback on local police reform through a series of listening sessions.

The sessions will be a place for people to share their suggestions and experiences. The listening sessions will be facilitated by and for community members, not staff from the Bakersfield Police Department. The first session will be held Wednesday on Zoom.

Listening Session Dates:

Wednesday, Oct. 28: 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7: 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 10: 7 p.m.

To request Zoom links, you are asked to email: yourvoice@bakersfieldpd.us.