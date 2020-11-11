BPD Community Collaborative to hold final listening session today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The BPD Community Collaborative is asking for community feedback on local police reform through a series of listening sessions.

The sessions will be a place for people to share their suggestions and experiences. The listening sessions will be facilitated by and for community members, not staff from the Bakersfield Police Department.

The next lesson is being held today at noon. To request a Zoom link, email: yourvoice@bakersfieldpd.us. The final session is today at 7 p.m.