BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department–Community Collaborative is inviting residents to fill out a survey to help it make recommendations to the department in the areas of community involvement, safety, procedural justice, performance, and contact and satisfaction.

The “Community Survey on Public Safety, Community Policing and Law Enforcement” can be found here. It takes about five minutes to complete, and results are anonymous and confidential, the collaborative said.