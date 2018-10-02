BPD Chief Martin issues statement following former officer's allegations of misconduct

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin issued a statement Monday afternoon following a 17 News report of Bakersfield police officer Chris Messick's allegations of misconduct within the department.

However, in the statement issued Monday, Chief Martin said Messick is a former officer in the department. Messick told 17's Kristin Price he was suspended without pay, and was appealing the department's decision.

Chief Martin's full statement is below:

As the Chief of your Bakersfield Police Department, I am committed to the highest standards of ethical conduct for the men and women who serve this community every day.

This afternoon, I became aware through the media of serious allegations of misconduct by members of the Bakersfield Police Department. These allegations were made by former Bakersfield Police Department Officer Chris Messick.

I immediately ordered the investigation of all of Mr. Messick’s allegations. Some of these issues are administrative and will be investigated by Internal Affairs, while others are criminal in nature and will be investigated by both criminal investigators and Internal Affairs. In all cases involving allegations of a criminal act, I will forward the results of our investigation to the Kern County District Attorney for review.

I stand with the men and women of the Bakersfield Police Department, who are committed to a culture of accountability and professionalism. All officers are expected and required to immediately report any misconduct to their supervisors or to Internal Affairs. I urge any member of the public who has knowledge of wrongdoing by any member of this agency to contact our Internal Affairs detail, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, the California Department of Justice, and/or the Federal Bureau of Investigation.