BPD chief issues statement on Chauvin verdict

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police Chief Greg Terry issued a statement Tuesday afternoon about the guilty verdicts against former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin.

Following is the statement in its entirety:

“Today we saw a duly empaneled jury, with the full weight of the law, reach a verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin after consideration of all facts and circumstances.

“As I stated in May of 2020 the murder of Mr. George Floyd in Minneapolis was horrific. The actions by the police officers in the video were inexcusable. I have and will continue to unequivocally condemn what they did. The behaviors of those officers does not meet my expectations of any police officer in our country. Police officers have a legal, moral, and ethical obligation to use only proper methods of arrest.

“We are committed to serving our community with compassion, accountability, and professionalism.”