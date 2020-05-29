BPD chief condemns officers’ actions in George Floyd death; Officers to review incident with training staff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department Chief Greg Terry provided a statement on social media today addressing the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

“The death of Mr. George Floyd in Minneapolis is horrific,” he said. “The actions by the police officers in the video is inexcusable. I unequivocally condemn what they did. I believe the mayor, chief of police and prosecuting attorney are doing the right thing by conducting a criminal investigation. The behaviors of these officers does not meet my expectations of any police officer in our country.”

Official statement from Chief Terry. pic.twitter.com/oT8hs3p9Qx — Bakersfield Police (@bakersfieldpd) May 29, 2020

Terry said police officers have an obligation to use only authorized methods of arrest while on duty, something he plans to re-emphasize with BPD officers.

“While our officers have already been well-trained in this area, upon seeing the Minneapolis video I immediately directed that our training staff review this incident with every Bakersfield police officer for a clear understanding that such actions are not acceptable in our society,” he said.