BPD: Car hit curb, lost tire before crash that killed woman, severely injured driver

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police say a woman was killed and another man was severely injured after the vehicle they were traveling in hit a curb, lost a tire, then collided with a traffic signal pole in Southwest Bakersfield on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Old River Road and White Lane at around 4:15 p.m.

According to police, a gray Buick Lacrosse was headed southbound on Old River Road, north of White Lane. The car hit a curb and lost a tire and hit the traffic signal at the intersection.

The woman suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The man driving the Lacrosse was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries described as serious.

Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors.

The woman will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.