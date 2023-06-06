BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol investigators filed a warrant to perform forensic analysis on a Bakersfield Police Department vehicle to determine where its occupants were seated when it allegedly ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle, killing one person and seriously injuring another.

Investigators seized an air bag containing bloodstains from the Ford Taurus for analysis, according to a warrant filed in February which became available Tuesday at Superior Court.

An investigator wrote, “I believe there is probable cause to issue a search warrant for a forensic examination of the 2016 Ford Taurus, to confirm the location within the vehicle of each occupant of the Ford and to establish that the felony of […] gross vehicular manslaughter was committed by the driver.”

In addition to forensic evidence, the warrant sought “any items tending to establish the identity of persons who have dominion and control over the vehicle.” It lists the air bag as the only item seized.

The driver has not been identified by law enforcement, but Officers Ricardo Robles and Travione Cobbins were the only occupants. Attorney Daniel Rodriguez alleged in a lawsuit filed against the city that Robles was driving. The attorney also alleges the Ford’s lights and siren weren’t activated.

CHP has previously said the Ford ran a stop sign early Jan. 19 “at a high rate of speed” and slammed into a Honda Accord as it entered the intersection of South Vineland and Muller roads. It is believed the officers were responding to a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle at the time of the crash.

Mario Lares, 31, the driver of the Accord, was killed and passenger Ana Hernandez, 34, suffered serious injuries. Lares did not have a stop sign.

Robles and Cobbins received moderate-to-major injuries, police said.