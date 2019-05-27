BPD, bomb squad called out to home in Central Bakersfield Sunday

Bakersfield Police Department and the bomb squad were called out to a home in Central Bakersfield after possible explosives were found Sunday.

According to BPD, the man who owned the home on Wetherley Drive recently died.

The man’s grandson was at the home and discovered industrial explosives inside and called police.

BPD went door to door evacuating three blocks in the area.

The bomb squad was called out.

The bomb squad took the explosives out of the area and about 20 minutes later, the roads were cleared.