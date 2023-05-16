BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has released a officer body camera video of a violent encounter that ended with an alleged domestic abuser hospitalized and community members calling for an investigation.

The body camera video released by Bakersfield police Tuesday evening appears to show Jason Crawford, 41, attacking a woman and then violently resisting officers who intervened.

Officers were called to an apartment on Q Street near Memorial Hospital on the afternoon of May 5.

A woman had reported Crawford was under the influence of methamphetamine and had attempted to stab someone with a pen. A fight between Crawford and at least four officers started in an apartment but spilled onto a second floor balcony.

Passersby on Q Street saw the end of the fight and videotaped officers struggling with Crawford. One officer is seen inflicting full-swing baton strikes on Crawford.

The passerby video began to go viral last week, and by Monday, community activists were calling for answers.

A police spokesperson refused to comment on the community concerns Monday and most of Tuesday until minutes after 17 News ran a story on the passerby video and the community questions. That’s when BPD released the body cam video that showed the beginning of the fight, including Crawford’s apparent assault on the woman.

It is apparent in the video that Crawford is a big man. In that video, officers attempt to calm him and then use a stun gun once, twice, three times, and then a fourth time apparently with little effect.

After Crawford is seen grabbing the woman in a chokehold, the fight moves to the balcony where officers wrestle him to the deck as he continues to break free. Passersby witnessed and recorded that part of the incident.

Crawford refused to let his hands be cuffed. One officer punches Crawford several times. Another swings his baton, striking Crawford on the back of his legs. Blood is seen on Crawford and on the deck.

Ultimately, Crawford is handcuffed and the video abruptly ends. A caption on the video says: “No further force was used.”

As the video ends, Crawford is face down, handcuffed behind his back and loudly moaning. The Bakersfield Police Department says Crawford is in the hospital in stable condition. Crawford’s family says he is in Kern Medical and is in a coma.

A family friend showed KGET photos of a man in a hospital bed apparently intubated. The man in the photos has multiple facial bruises and stitches.