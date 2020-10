BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and Bakersfield Fire Department are teaming up with Houchin Community Blood Bank for a blood drive on Friday.

The blood drive will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at BFD’s Station 15. The fire station is located at 1315 Buena Vista Rd.

To schedule an appointment, visit here.